The European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO) has renewed the “Ecoports” label of the Tanger Med Port, in northern Morocco, for the year 2020.

The label testifies to the port’s compliance with environmental standards. British maritime classification company Lloyd’s Register defines the criteria.

According to the label, the Tanger Med Port is eco-friendly with a compliant environmental management program. It addresses the quality of water, air, and soil, waste recycling, and the preservation of natural resources.

The Tanger Med Special Agency announced the port’s obtention of the “Ecoports” label in its recently-published October newsletter.

“Tanger Med’s commitment towards a continuous improvement approach is reflected in its quality approach aiming at continuously improving its performance in terms of energy efficiency, reduction of the use of natural resources, and the preservation of biodiversity at the marine and coastal level,” the publication said.

According to the newsletter, the Tanger Med Port is the only African port to receive the label.

During October, the Moroccan port earned a second label, one that testifies to its respect of international safety standards against COVID-19. International certification company Bureau Veritas awarded the Tanger Med Port with the “Safeguard” label.

The label attests to the port’s “commitment to providing passengers with a reliable and safe travel space.”

The two achievements come to confirm the position of the Tanger Med Port as a leading seaport in the Mediterranean and Africa.

Earlier this year, the Moroccan port ranked 35th globally and first in the Mediterranean and Africa in terms of container traffic.

In 2019, the Tanger Med Port handled 4.8 million containers, recording an annual increase of 38%.