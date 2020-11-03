The Ministry of Health confirmed two new records, including the daily number of new COVID-19 cases and daily number of COVID-19-related deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,495 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 229,565.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases that Morocco has recorded in 24 hours. The second highest daily count was that of October 29 with 4,320 cases.

Morocco also reported another 2,808 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 189,909. The national recovery rate is 82.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 74 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,900. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths Morocco has confirmed in any single day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 35,756 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

Morocco counts 869 patients with severe symptoms, including 214 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 70 are under intubation, while 505 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 37.7%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 16,376 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,158,977 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 22 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 663 additional COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 658 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded eight additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 269 new cases and 10 new fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 167 new cases and six additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 161 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 157 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 69 additional COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 69 new cases and three new fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region confirmed 67 more cases and registered two additional COVID-19-related fatalities.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (58 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (48) recorded no additional deaths today.