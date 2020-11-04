Morocco won the 2018 Arab Reading Challenge with the participation of Mariam Amjoun.

Rabat – Moroccan student Sara Daif, from the southwestern province of Taroudant, is set to represent Morocco in the 2020 Arab Reading Challenge after winning at the national level.

Sara Daif will participate in the final qualifiers of the Arab reading competition. The student is in her first year at Ibn Soulaiman Erroudani high school in Taroudant.

The initial competition in Morocco took place online between October 22 and 27 due to the spread of COVID-19, with the participation of over 1,600,000 students across Morocco, according to a press release from the Minister of Education, Saaid Amzazi.

Each participant in the Moroccan qualifiers had to read 50 books and summarize them.

The Taroudant student will participate in the 5th Arab Reading Challenge, which recorded an increase of 47% in the number of participants despite the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19, according to the organizers.

The competition normally takes place in the UAE but will be organized online this year under the supervision of a jury due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Last year saw the qualification of Moroccan student Fatima-Zahra Akhiar in the final of the competition.

In the 3rd Arab Reading Challenge in 2018, 9-year-old Moroccan student Mariam Amjoun won the competition.

King Mohammed VI personally congratulated Amjoun on her achievement.

The UAE’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the competition in 2015 with the aim to “establish a culture of reading among the new Arab generations across the globe.”