Heavy Rain, Snow Expected in Morocco on Wednesday, Thursday

Morocco’s weather office also expects hail storms in several provinces.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology expects heavy and stormy rains, wind, and snowfall to hit several provinces across Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday.

The directorate forecasts local storms with heavy rainfall starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 8 a.m. in the provinces of Safi, Taroudant, Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Errachidia, and Midelt.

The orange-level notice also forecasts moderate thunderstorms with hail in Taza, Boulemane, Fez, El Hajeb, Khemisset, El Jadida, and Essaouira.

Strong gusts of wind between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour are expected in the provinces of Midelt, Boulemane, Azilal, Al Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Tinghir, Ouarzazate, Figuig, Jerada, Guercif, Taourirte, Oujda, and Berkane on Thursday and Friday.

Snow is also expected above 2,100-meter altitudes in the provinces of Al Hoauz, Chichaoua, Azizlal, and Midelt from Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Thursday at 12 p.m.

The rain will be beneficial for the new agriculture season after slow production last year due to drought.

In September, Morocco’s government announced that its cereal production was down by 39% in the last agriculture season.

The Ministry of Agriculture cited drought as the primary cause of the drop in domestic cereals production and an increase in imports.

The production of the three main cereals for the 2019-2020 season was estimated at 32 million quintals, representing a decrease of 39% compared to the previous season.

The last season was an average year for production, with 52 million quintals.

Delayed rainfall was only beneficial for grain harvests in mountainous areas.