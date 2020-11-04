Bahrain's Gulf Air to Resume Flights To, From Casablanca November 7

The airline will serve the destination through a once-weekly flight.

Rabat – Bahrain’s state-owned airline Gulf Air announced in a statement today that it will resume direct flights to and from Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport.

The air program will resume November 7 with one weekly flight.

The airline will serve the route with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The statement recalled that in addition to Casablanca, Gulf Air serves several flights to different destinations. These include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, and Amman.

The airline also flies to London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Manila, Dhaka, and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

“Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations,” the airline said in its announcement about the Casablanca route.

The Bahraini airline invited its customers to check gulfair.com/covid19, where the company gives updates on travel advice, its flight network, and new health and safety procedures.

In addition to Morocco’s flagship carrier Royal Air Marc and Air Arabia Maroc, which have operated special passenger flights since July, some international airlines have resumed flights.

Low-cost airline Ryanair started flying to Morocco on October 11.

The announcement came despite the closure of Morocco’s international borders. Morocco gave the green light to a set of companies to operate flights as part of its lockdown easing measures.

The new measures seek to revive Morocco’s economy, including the tourism sector, which has faced direct negative impacts due to the crisis.

Months after implementing a travel suspension, Morocco began to allow tourists to enter the country if they have reservations at a hotel. Morocco also allows businesspeople to come to the country if they have invitations from Moroccan companies.

Morocco’s borders have remained closed since mid-March after the outbreak of COVID-19, days before Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19.