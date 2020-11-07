Travel to Morocco: 8 Best Places to Visit in Casablanca

Casablanca is the perfect destination, not just for a fun time, but also to experience traditional Moroccan culture blended with European influences.

The biggest city in Morocco and the country’s economic capital, Casablanca has much to offer and many places to visit during your travel to Morocco.

Despite being the gateway to Morocco as it is the location of the country’s main international airport and the biggest port in the Atlantic, Casablanca is often not on tourists’ travel lists compared to Marrakech, Fez, and Essaouira. However, the city boasts a rich history, exciting culture, and impressive architecture.

The city’s attractions reveal its Amazigh roots, Arab and Islamic heritage, and French colonial past. The blend of cultures and heritages gives the economic capital its unique and diverse atmosphere, with modern skyscrapers overlooking traditional medina alleyways.

Adding to the interlaced cultures, Casablanca offers a great range of art that you can explore in the city, from murals, museums, palaces, ancient buildings, and mosques.

Casablanca might lack the “traditional” touch other Moroccan cities thrive on, but it is definitely worth visiting to explore the country’s diversity and enjoy its charming attributes. These are some of the 8 best places to visit in Casablanca during your travel to Morocco.

La corniche

La corniche, Casablanca/ Photo: Dr. Didier Hinz

Casablanca’s famous beachfront district, La corniche, is a place you can visit any time of the year, offering various activities to indulge in while enjoying the scenery of the blue Atlantic waters. Located in the Ain Diab suburb near the Hassan II Mosque, the beachfront is a place where a lot of Moroccans and tourists visit for entertainment and leisure.

In La corniche, you will find plenty of luxury hotels and restaurants that provide visitors with amusing activities and delicious Moroccan dishes or fast food of your choice. There are also beach clubs, bars, exclusive nightclubs, and swimming pools for those who prefer splashing and playing games at the pool.

Many will also enjoy walks along the palm-lined road to the public beach, where you can have a swim or a relaxing picnic while watching the sea and the sunset.

Mahkama du Bacha

Mahkama du Bacha, Casablanca/ Photo: Fidex2020

Mahkama du Bacha is Casablanca’s court of justice and a place for state reception, as well as a great Instagrammable spot in Morocco and a must-visit during your trip to the commercial capital.

Built between 1941 and 1942 in Quartier Habous, the court was designed by the French architect Auguste Cadet and built with a traditional style, using zellige and Moorish design, multi-foil arches, and cedar timber, with an octagonal fountain and orange trees.

Formerly the bacha’s (governor’s) residence, Mahkama du Bacha is one of the best places to visit to observe the diverse culture of Casablanca with its European design and Moorish-Andalusian architecture.

Cathedral du Scare Coeur

Cathedral du Scare Coeur is a beautiful Roman Catholic church on Boulevard Rachid, Casablanca. The white-washed building is a blend of European and Moroccan architectural styles, making it one of the best places to visit in Casablanca.

Designed by the French architect Paul Tournon, the captivating church was built in 1930 and restored in 1956, ending its religious function and becoming a cultural center and the site of many art exhibitions.

Cathedral du Scare Coeur is also open to tourists wanting to explore its beautiful architecture, high twin towers, colorful stained glasses, and unique interior design.

Hassan II Mosque

Hassan II mosque, Casablanca/ Photo: Pixabay

Located right on the Atlantic shoreline on Boulevard Mohammed Ben Abdullah, Casablanca’s Hassan II Mosque is the third-largest mosque in the world and one that is open to non-Muslim visitors. Built in 1993, the captivating mosque covers two hectares and has a 200-meter tall minaret.

Besides the outstanding panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean that the mosque overlooks, it also has stunning Islamic architecture with unique designs, hand-carved ceilings, horseshoe arches, chandeliers, intricate woodcarvings, and colorful zellige. The mosque was built to hold 25,000 worshippers inside and 80,000 in its marble courtyard.

The location and the architecture of Hassan II Mosque give a peaceful and calm atmosphere for worshippers and make it one of the best places for tourists to visit to learn more about the history and culture of Casablanca and Morocco.

Quartier Hubous

Places to visit in Casablanca, Quartie Hubous / Photo: Omalihy

Built in the 1930s by the French, Quartier Hubous is also known as the new medina. Just as appealing as other Moroccan medinas, this is a place you must visit in your travel to Casablanca, with its Moroccan and French architectural style and design.

In Quartier Hubous, you can explore the souk, where you can purchase a variety of products such as spices, olives, dates, rugs, leather goods, and traditional clothes. The family-owned Patisseries Bennis bakery is a must-visit in the district for some of the best sweet treats.

The location is also home to Morocco’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs as well as many bookstores and famous publishing houses. The new medina is a tourist attraction for its blend of Moorish architecture and modern design, with white buildings, street cafes where you can enjoy Moroccan tea, and local restaurants where you can indulge in Morocco’s traditional dishes.

Museum of Moroccan Judaism

The Museum of Moroccan Judaism, Casablanca/ Photo: jewishmuseumcasa.com

Established in 1997, the Museum of Moroccan Judaism is the only Jewish museum in the Arab world. It showcases 2000 years of history, religion, culture, and lifestyle of the Moroccan Jewish civilization through exhibitions of art including paintings, ornaments, traditional clothes, and tools.

Casablanca has a Jewish population of between 2,000 and 4,500 people and has many Kosher restaurants, community centers, and a Jewish school.

Once a Jewish orphanage, the Museum of Moroccan Judaism is a grand villa with multiple exhibition rooms. The museum also symbolizes Morocco’s diversity and reveals how the Jewish community influenced Moroccan society and history, making it one of the best places to visit in Casablanca.

Place Mohammed V

Place Mohammed V, Casablanca/ Photo: Remi Jouan

Place Mohammed V is the administrative square in Casablanca, surrounded by important official buildings such as the court of justice, the central post office, the French consulate, and the central bank of Morocco, all built with a Moorish style under the vision of the first French resident-general in Morocco to modernize the city in the 20th century.

The square is a favored spot among locals to take a walk and hang out. It also has a huge clock tower, an urban contemporary grand theater, a fountain that was built in 1976, a well-kept green garden, and a statue of the French Marshal Hubert Lyautey.

Place Mohammed V is a great place to visit in Casablanca for its interesting attractions, photogenic spots, dramatic architecture, beautiful greenery, and flocks of pigeons that add a unique and attractive atmosphere.

Parc Sindibad

Parc Sindibad, Casblanca/ Photo: Parc Sindibad Casablanca/Facebook

Being Morocco’s largest city and commercial capital, Casablanca has many places to visit for entertainment, and Parc Sindibad is definitely one of the most interesting and fun spots where people of all ages can have a great experience.

Located at the west end of Ain Diab beach near Morocco Mall, Parc Sindibad has always been a favorite for locals and a destination for great fun. Due to financial problems in the 2000s, the park was closed and opened again in 2012 after the establishment of a beach resort.

In the park, you can enjoy 24 different rides, including the park’s famous “Le serpent” and other thrills. The park also has attractions such as a small zoo, a karting track, and fast food restaurants.

Despite not being a popular tourist destination for its perceived lack of “authentic” medinas and cultural spots, Casablanca’s mix of modern and traditional styles, which can be seen all around the city, offers a great experience where you can explore Morocco’s diverse history, culture, and beauty, and have fun at the same time.