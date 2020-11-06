Casablanca Awards France’s Alstom €130 Million Contract for Tramway Cars

The decision to award the contract to Alstom comes after Casa Transport signed a loan agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) to expand the city’s tramway network.

Rabat – The company in charge of Casablanca’s public transport has tasked French company Alstom with delivering dozens of tramway cars to the city.

Alstom shared a statement on Thursday, saying that Casa Transport awarded the French company a contract worth €130 million to deliver 66 Citadis tramway cars and an option for 22 more trams for Casablanca as it expands its transit network.

The contract is part of Morocco’s ambition to add two more tramway lines in Casablanca.

The French company emphasized the importance of tramways as one of the pillars of public transport.

The company said that the number of passengers using the already operational lines has increased, with more than 220,000 passengers per day.

To meet demands of Casablanca residents, Casa Transport seeks to expand the tramway network by adding two more lines.

The French company previously supplied the network with 124 trams for the first and second line.

President of Alstom in Morocco Noureddine Rhalmi expressed satisfaction at winning the contract, saying his company is pleased to “pursue our contribution to the development and modernization of the Moroccan urban network.”

“We are very proud with this new order and of Casa Transports’ trust and confidence in Alstom’s Citadis solution.”

Alstom said the new tramways in Casablanca will operate double unit tramway cars of 64 meters, which will serve 630 passengers each.

Alstom announced that it will partially manufacture its tramway cars for Casablanca in Barcelona.

Additionally, many suppliers in Morocco will contribute to producing subsystems for the trams.

Casa Transport tasked Alstom to send trams to Casablanca after it signed a loan agreement of €100 million to expand its tramway lines with French Development Agency (AFD).

The loan agreement includes a technical assistance grant of €5.5 million.

“This new financial and technical support from AFD to Casa Transport consolidates the quality of their partnership relations and will expand the public transport offer [to be] accessible to as many people as possible,” AFD said.

The director of AFD in Morocco, Mihoub Mezuahi, said the project seeks to promote access to people with limited mobility.

The AFD official also said that the tramway is one of the safest modes of public transport for women, adding that 49% of the first and second tramway line passengers are women.