The Ministry of Health confirmed today 101 new COVID-19 carriers with severe symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,398 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 246,349.

Morocco also reported another 3,739 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 200,954. The national recovery rate is 81.6%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 68 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,127. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 41,268 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, November 6.

Morocco counts 884 patients with severe symptoms, including 101 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 66 are under intubation, while 498 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients amounted to 36.3%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,193 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,205,102 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,119 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 916 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded two additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 740 additional COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 432 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 360 new cases and three new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 292 new COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 175 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 119 additional COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (101 new cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (61 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (46), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (37) recorded no additional deaths today.