King Mohammed VI’s Green March Speech Postponed to Saturday

The King's speech marking the Green March is postponed to Saturday November 7

Rabat – King Mohammed VI will deliver a royal speech to mark the 45th anniversary of the Green March on Saturday instead of tonight. The decision comes after a member of the technical team in charge of recording and broadcasting the royal speech tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced the news a few hours before the King’s speech was set to take place.

The King will deliver the speech at 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. All national television channels and radio stations will broadcast the address.

The situation is unprecedented as Morocco continues to report thousands of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

As of November 6, Morocco reported a total of 246,349 COVID-19 infections, including 4,127 deaths and 200,954 recoveries.

Other royal events have witnessed adjustments during the COVID-19 crisis. King Mohammed VI celebrated Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and Eid Al Mawlid with limited audiences to prevent the spread of the virus.

The King also delivered his speech on the opening of this session of Parliament virtually from the royal palace in Rabat, in respect of preventive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

