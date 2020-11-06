Morocco Only Arab, African Nation to Assist US Election Monitoring

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco participated in an observation mission together with European countries to monitor the US election. American electoral centers are continuing to count votes as presidential candidate Joe Biden appears on the cusp of claiming victory. In the midst of an election cycle fraught with distrust and accusations of fraud, Morocco helped ensure voting standards were upheld.

Morocco sent a member of the Chamber of Councilors to the US to monitor voting. Councilor Abdelkrim El Hams of the Authenticity and Modernity Party joined European colleagues in the mission intended to ensure US voting operations met international democratic criteria.

The observation mission monitored voting in the final days of the US election. From October 31 to November 4, members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Co-operation and Security in Europe (OSCE) flew to the US to directly watch voting in several voting stations. Morocco, as a partner member of the organization, was asked to participate due to the “privileged cooperation relations and mutual trust” between Morocco and the OSCE.

El Hams noted that “the Kingdom is the only Arab and African country to take part in this mission,” alongside several European members of the OSCE. The organization is the largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization tasked with promoting democratic values and human rights.’

As part of the mission, El Hams took part in election monitoring in the US states of Virginia and Maryland as well as in the capital Washington D.C.

His tasks consisted of ensuring that voting in the US election met international democratic standards for free and fair elections. At the conclusion of the mission, Morocco’s delegate will present a detailed report on the procedures he has witnessed as part of the mission.

Morocco’s role in the observation mission comes at a time when observers are viewing the US election with suspicion like never before. Large swaths of supporters of President Donald Trump have claimed the election was rife with election fraud. The suspicions come after months of remarks and insinuations made by the US president who cast doubt on the security of mail-in ballots, a common feature of US elections in many states.

Trump has demonstrated anything but grace facing defeat, causing the hashtag #TrumpMeltdown to go viral on Friday night.

German Bundestag Member Michael Georg Link, who led the mission, told German broadcaster RBB that “on the election day itself, we couldn’t see any violations” at the monitored polling stations. He stated he was “very surprised” to hear President Trump’s claims of election fraud. He considered Trump’s claims to be “breaking a taboo,” saying Trump had “neither the right nor the possibility to do this.” That responsibility, Link explained, “lies exclusively with states.”

With El Hams’ mission completed, Morocco’s reporting will likely help contribute to the vast amount of evidence that the US elections were indeed fair and that claims of election fraud are essentially baseless.