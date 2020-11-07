South Sudan Hopes to Develop Economic Ties With Morocco

Spread the love

South Sudan’s Vice President, Hussein Abdelbagi, has expressed his country’s aspiration to strengthen economic ties with Morocco.

During a recent interview with Morocco’s state media, Abdelbagi said that South Sudan can benefit from Morocco’s expertise in various fields.

The senior South Sudanese official recalled King Mohammed VI’s visit to the East African country in 2017. During the visit, Morocco and South Sudan signed nine agreements and memoranda of understanding in different fields, including agriculture, industry, and food security.

“The historic visit … was and remains greatly appreciated by the South Sudanese people,” Abdelbagi said.

“Although a few years have passed since this historic royal visit, its positive effects and fruits still push relations between Morocco and South Sudan to increased bilateral coordination on regional and international issues, and we look forward to a new visit,” he continued.

Abdelbagi invited Moroccan investors to expand in South Sudan, extolling the country’s natural resources.

He also shared his hopes that Morocco takes part in the financing of basic infrastructure projects, such as schools, hospitals, and drinking water facilities.

“We look forward to benefiting from Moroccan experience in all fields, including education, health, and civil service, as well as in the sectors of industry, agriculture, and construction,” he said.

Abdelbagi’s statements come as South Sudan is still living the aftermath of a six-year-long civil war. The military conflict became less violent in February 2020, after the creation of a coalition government. However, basic infrastructure in the country’s major urban centers, including the capital Juba, has been severely damaged.

South Sudan backs Morocco in the Western Sahara issue. In August, the new South Sudanese Ambassador to Morocco, Reik Puok Riek, said his country supports Morocco’s territorial integrity.

“We support the Kingdom of Morocco in its position regarding the [Western Sahara] issue and we support the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco,” he said during a meeting with the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita.