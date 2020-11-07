Morocco's Football Team: Two Players Tested Positive For COVID-19

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Royal Federation of Football (FRMF) on Friday announced that two players of the country’s local Atlas Lions tested positive for COVID-19.

The two players are Ismail Khafi and Ayoub Kacimi from Mouloudia Club of Oujda (MCO).

The announcement follows two matches that Morocco played against Mali and Niger in Niamey, on November 1 and 4. Morocco’s local Atlas Lions won by (1-0) and (2-0) respectively.

FRMF reassured that the two players are in stable condition, and that they are following the necessary medical treatment in the Nigerien capital.

The two matches against Mali and Niger only concerned players playing in the local leagues. They were part of the preparations for the final rounds of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The sixth CHAN will take place in Cameroon between January 26 and February 7, 2021.

The 2020 CHAN was initially scheduled to take place in the Central African country between April 4 and 25, before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided in March to postpone it due to the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 spread significantly among Moroccan players of the Botola. The pandemic has particularly hit the iconic Raja of Casablanca, which confirmed 15 cases among players and staff on October 22.

The surge in COVID-19 cases within the Casablanca club led the Confederation of African (CAF) to postpone their African Champions League semi-final match against Zamalek of Egypt.

Morocco’s national team, on the other hand, recently played two friendly matches against Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo to prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).