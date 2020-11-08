Morocco’s Hajar Mousannif Nominated for Acclaimed ‘Women Tech’ Award

The AI researcher has already received numerous international awards for her academic achievements.

Rabat – Hajar Mousannif, a Moroccan artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and professor at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, has been nominated for the “Women Tech Global Awards.”

Organized by the Women Tech Network, the much-prized accolade is one of the most prestigious recognitions for women in the field of advanced technology.

In a statement, Women Tech Network announced that Mousannif is in contention for the “Global AI Inclusion Award” category. Categories include, among others, “WomenTech Ambassador,” WomenTech Community Award,” and “WomenTech Speaker of the Year.”

For organizers, the driving idea of the awards is to acknowledge and promote women’s contribution to an overwhelmingly male field.

Hajar Mousannif is a professor of machine learning and big data analysis at the Faculty of Sciences Semlalia of Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech.

She holds an engineering degree from Morocco’s National Institute of Posts and Telecommunications (INPT). She completed her Ph.D. in computer science from Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, where she is now a researcher and teacher.

In addition to her cutting-edge research at one of Morocco’s leading universities, the young Moroccan researcher has upgraded her worldwide visibility and recognition with a series of technological innovations in recent years.

Her latest research interests build on her Ph.D. work on wireless sensor networks and vehicle networks, she told Morocco’s state media MAP in a recent interview.

“It is a great pleasure for me and my country to be nominated for this prestigious award,” she said. Explaining her research, she added that most of her academic and professional explorations have dealt with AI, machine learning, Big Data, human-computer interaction, and next-generation technologies.

The MAP interview article suggested that the Moroccan researcher’s recent extensive forays into a number of contemporary challenges AI poses to humans have a global resonance in the AI research world.

She boasts, for example, several certifications in a number of practical AI usages in daily exchanges, including one on “Ambient system for feedback and evaluation of student learning” and another on “Personalized content delivery based on emotion recognition via mobile terminals.”

Hajar Mousannif has already received numerous international awards for her academic achievements. She is a recipient of the L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science International Awards, which annually recognizes “five outstanding women scientists.” She has also earned the Emerald Literati Award of Excellence, which rewards the most impressive research papers in various academic fields.

Of her nomination for the 2020 Women Tech prize, Mousannif told MAP she has so far been ranked among the top seven in all categories. But she added that the final verdict will only come at the end of the voting process on social media.

The announcement of the winners by category will take place on November 13, while the three winners in each category will be announced during a virtual ceremony on December 8. Mousannif remains confident, however, that she can make it to the final cut by the end of the voting.