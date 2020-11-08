Morocco Confirms 4,596 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths in 24 Hours

In Casablanca, Morocco’s most populous city, health authorities reported 1,222 new cases and 16 deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday 4,596 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 75 deaths and 4,245 recoveries.

Morocco’s cumulative COVID-19 cases now stand at 256,781. Active cases, meanwhile, total 42,708, with 933 patients in critical condition.

The 75 new deaths bring Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,272. The fatality rate is 1.7%.

With a total of 209,801 recoveries, Morocco has a recovery rate of 81.7%.

In the past 24 hours, labs throughout the country carried out nearly 20,000 tests for COVID-19, of which 15,274 delivered negative results. Since March 2, Moroccan labs have conducted more than 3.49 million tests for COVID-19.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases by region

The Casablanca-Settat region remains the hardest-hit by COVID-19 in Morocco despite strict lockdown measures that aim to prevent new cases in Casablanca.

On Sunday, health authorities in the region reported 1,563 new cases and 18 deaths. In Casablanca, Morocco’s most populous city, 1,222 cases emerged and 16 deaths occurred.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region is experiencing a spike in daily new cases, with 1,192 on Sunday, as well as 11 deaths. The cities with the majority of new cases include Sale (494), Kenitra (352), and Skhirat-Temara (168). The capital Rabat confirmed 95 cases and one death.

The Souss-Massa region, home to tourist hubs such as Agadir and Taroudant, reported 400 new cases and 10 deaths. The majority of cases and deaths (210 cases, six deaths) are in Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima follows with 375 cases, with 117 in Tangier-Assilah. The region also reported eight new deaths on Sunday.

Eastern Morocco’s Oriental region registered 280 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. Most of the new cases are in Oujda-Angad (92), followed by Taourirt (62) and Guercif (43).

The Marrakech-Safi region reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 as Marrakech (129 cases) and Essaouria (44 cases) try to revive their tourism sectors. The region also confirmed six deaths related to the coronavirus.

In Draa-Tafilalet, health authorities registered 109 new cases and two deaths.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, breaking recent trends, topped 100 daily new cases, placing it ahead of four other regions. The southern Moroccan region reported 106 infections on Sunday but no deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region continues to bring its outbreak under control, confirming 102 new cases as well as six deaths. The majority of cases were in Taza (31) followed by Fez (29).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra saw 73 new cases and four deaths, followed by Guelmim-Oued Noun (67 cases, four deaths) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (61 cases, no deaths).