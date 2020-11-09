Royal Air Maroc Advises Morocco-France Travelers of PCR Test Requirement

The announcement came after the Embassy of France in Rabat informed all travelers from Morocco that they must present results of a negative PCR test taken fewer than 72 hours before departure.

Rabat – Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has advised passengers wishing to travel to France from Morocco that they must present negative COVID-19 test results from less than 72 hours of their departure starting November 11.

The airline added that the measure exempts children under the age of 11.

Royal Air Maroc said that the requirement follows the decision of the French authorities to implement new provisions for access to French territory.

Morocco’s flag carrier also told passengers bound for France they must present a “certificate of exceptional international travel from abroad to France,” as well as a “sworn statement” of the absence of COVID-19 symptoms. RAM also detailed the categories of people authorized to access French territory.

Royal Air Maroc said that these documents as well as the detailed list of categories authorized to enter France are available from the French Interior Ministry.

The airline’s statement came after the Embassy of France in Morocco alerted travelers in Morocco on Friday to present results from a negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken fewer than 72 hours before travel.

Morocco also calls on travelers from across the world to present negative PCR test results from fewer than 72 hours prior to travel in order to enter Moroccan territory.

The requirement is one of the country’s measures to continue to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Since July, Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc and a few other airlines have operated special flights amid the continued closure of borders.

Morocco closed borders in mid-March but is now allowing tourists who have hotel reservations and businesspeople with an invitation from Moroccan companies to access the country.