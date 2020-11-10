Salaries in Morocco’s Public Sector Grew by 24% Over Past Decade

Spread the love

Salaries in Morocco’s public sector have increased by 24.38% over the past decade.

Between 2010 and 2020, the average net monthly salary of Moroccan civil servants increased from MAD 6,550 ($715) to MAD 8,147 ($889).

The growth represents an annual increase of 2.21%, according to the human resources report attached to Morocco’s draft 2021 Finance Bill.

From 2019 to 2020, the average net monthly salary increased by 1.84%, following a revaluation of civil servant’s salaries, notably an increase in the lower pay ranges.

Civil servants working for Morocco’s Ministry of Justice have the highest average net monthly salary with MAD 12,001 ($1,309). The Ministry of Health offers the second-highest salaries, with an average of MAD 9,524 ($1,039).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education offers an average salary of MAD 9,203 ($1,004), followed by the Ministry of Economy (MAD 8,220 or $897) and the Ministry of the Interior (MAD 6,637 or $724).

Operational civil servants in Morocco fall within pay scales five and six and receive an average net monthly salary of MAD 4,919 ($537).

Supervisory staff — pay scales seven to nine — earn an average pay of MAD 5,395 ($589).

Finally, executives and senior civil servants — scales 10 and above — receive an average net monthly salary of MAD 9,653 ($1,053).

Improving remuneration

The distribution of Morocco’s civil servants by pay range shows that 59.47% receive a salary between MAD 6,000 and MAD 14,000 ($655-$1,527). Meanwhile, nearly 34.06% earn a salary less than MAD 6,000 ($655) and only 8.54% receive a salary between MAD 3,000 and MAD 4,000 ($327-$436).

The salary increase in Morocco’s public sector over the past decade is partly due to the revision of the minimum wage on several occasions.

Civil services’ minimum wage stood at MAD 1,885 ($206) in 2010, MAD 2,800 ($305) in 2011, and MAD 3,000 ($327) in 2014. In 2020, the minimum wage reached MAD 3,258 ($355).

The increase in the average net salary of Morocco’s civil servants further widens the gap between wages in the public sector and the private sector. The average net monthly salary in the private sector currently stands at approximately MAD 5,000 ($545) at the national level.