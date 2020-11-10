Spread the love

Morocco’s OCP Group, the mostly-state-owned phosphate company, has launched a new solidarity initiative for the benefit of Moroccan farmers.

The “Al Moutmir” (The Fruitful) initiative sends mobile laboratories across Morocco to analyze soil and provide advice to small farmers.

OCP launched the initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and several research institutions.

Under the initiative, OCP mobilized more than 10 vans equipped with advanced equipment for soil analysis. The mobile laboratories will benefit farmers across the country, but will focus on small farmers who cannot access such services, either due to lack of awareness or financial difficulties.

The initiative seeks to analyze soil samples from 30,000 different farms throughout the 2020-2021 agricultural season.

The agricultural researchers and experts working in the vans will provide farmers, based on the analysis of soil samples, with detailed recommendations on how to optimize their crops.

In a broader context, the “Al Moutmir” initiative aims to contribute to the development of new sustainable agricultural models, based on inclusion and optimized value.

It also seeks to update the available data about Morocco’s agricultural map in order to identify the challenges that each Moroccan region faces and develop adequate solutions.

The experts and researchers participating in the campaign come from the National Institute of Agronomic Research (INRA), the Hassan II Agronomic and Veterinary Institute (IAV), the National School of Architecture (ENA), and the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P).

OCP Group, as a world leader in the production of fertilizers, regularly launches initiatives to support agriculture and food security, both in Morocco and in other African countries.