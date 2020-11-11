Morocco Launches Online Platform to Simplify Customs Duties

Spread the love

Morocco’s Customs and Indirect Taxes Administration (ADII) has launched a new online service for the benefit of the foreign trade community.

The service, available on the website “www.portnet.ma,” allows companies and economic operators outside Morocco to remotely apply for customs-related documents, without the need for travel or physical documents.

The online service became operational on Tuesday, November 10, following the publication of ADII’s circular 6104/410.

The website allows foreign companies that trade with Morocco to easily access ADII’s Automated Base for Network Customs (BADR) system. According to ADII, more than 53,000 users have already registered on the platform.

The system provides 120 digital services, including the declaration of products, the simulation of taxes to be applied on products, and the online payment of customs duties, among other functions.

According to ADII, the new web platform will significantly improve the facilitation of cross-border trade operations by making them more fluid. It will also accelerate the inspection of goods entering Morocco and provide better transparency for relations between the customs administration and businesses.

ADII trained customs officers on how to use the program at all Moroccan seaports, airports, and border crossings. Civil servants working in institutions related to the logistical and financial aspects of customs have also received training.

The new platform falls within Morocco’s efforts to encourage and facilitate foreign trade, especially as customs represent an important source of income for the Moroccan state.

In 2019, Moroccan customs generated MAD 103.7 billion ($10.5 billion) in revenue.