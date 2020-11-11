Morocco Confirms 5,461 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths in 24 Hours

The country will soon launch a large-scale vaccination campaign.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,461 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 270,626.

Morocco also reported another 4,892 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 221,743. The national recovery rate is 81.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 81 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,506. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 44,377 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11.

Morocco counts 970 patients with severe symptoms, including 78 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 78 are under intubation, while 383 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 37%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 16,266 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,282,501 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,246 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 15 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 1,027 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 12 additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 471 new cases and six new deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 431 new cases and 12 more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 342 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 182 additional cases and 11 more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 103 additional COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 67 new COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun reported 45 new cases and three additional deaths.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (154 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (37) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.

As part of its plan to launch a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Morocco is set to acquire 10 million doses of a vaccine against the virus.

The director of the biotechnology laboratory of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rabat, Azeddine Ibrahimi, announced the number on November 10, noting that the campaign will prioritize frontline workers such as health professionals, national security personnel, and local authorities.