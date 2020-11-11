Number of Moroccan Students in France Reached 41,729 in 2018-2019

Approximately 46% of France’s international students in the 2018-2019 academic year were from Africa, new statistics show.

Rabat – A recent report shows France as one of the favorite destinations for international students, including Moroccans.

Morocco World News received a report from Schengen Visa Info, with data showing that 12% of all international students in France in the 2018-2019 academic year were from Morocco.

The Schengen Visa Info report cited information from Campus France, which said that France has a “higher share of international students” than Germany, Russia, or the US.

Data shows the number of international students in France stood at 358,005 in the 2018-2019 academic year.

During the same period, France hosted students from 196 countries. Approximately 46% of the international students were from Africa, while one in four came from elsewhere in Europe.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, French universities and higher education institutions hosted a total of 41,729 students from Morocco.

French agency Campus France also ranked Moroccans as the largest foreign student community in France during the 2017-2018 academic year, although their absolute number was lower.

According to the previous statistics, the number of Moroccan students enrolled in French higher education institutions was 39,855.

During the 2016-2017 academic year, the number of Moroccan students in France stood at 38,002, or 43.9% of foreign students.

The recent statistics show Algerian students are also among the first on the list, with 31,196 students, while the number of Tunisian students in France reached 13,025 in the 2018-2019 academic year.

There were 12,415 students from Senegal in France, while 7,445 students from Cameroon studied in the European country.

Students from Cote d’Ivoire in France reached 8,924 during the same season.

From elsewhere in Europe, the number of Italian students in France stood at 14,692, while the number of students from Spain reached 8,418.

Students from Germany during the 2018-2019 academic year stood at 8,326, while students from Portugal reached 6,521.

Statistics also show the number of Chinese students in France during the same period at 28,436.

Shengen Visa Info also shares statistics about students’ choice of universities and institutions.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, the number of international students who chose to pursue education at French universities reached 245,890.

Meanwhile, 36,790 international students studied in business and management schools.

Approximately 26,216 students were enrolled in schools of engineering, while 10,313 international students pursued education in schools of art and architecture.

The report also referenced data on the number of visas France issued in 2018.

Cited statistics from France’s Ministry of Interior show that France issued 113,442 student visas, “including trainee, short and long term visas, marking an increase of 14 per cent over three years.”

France granted 27% of long-stay student visas to students from Asia-Oceania and 22% to students from America.