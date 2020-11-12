Study: Only 23% of Citizens Trust Morocco’s Government

The study’s youngest respondents expressed the lowest levels of trust in their government, as well as in the country’s political parties.

Rabat – The Moroccan Institute for Policy Analysis (MIPA) released a study on trust in Morocco’s institutions, showing that only 23% of Moroccans trust the government.

Released on October 219, the 2020 Trust in Institutions Index shows that the Moroccan government recorded the lowest level of public trust among all institutions in Morocco.

The report said that people between the ages of 40 and 49 felt a slightly higher level of trust in comparison to the younger group of respondents, who do “not trust the government at all.”

In addition to Saad Eddine El Othmani‘s government, the study also showed that Parliament has the trust of only 32.7% of Moroccans, followed by the police with 78.1% and the army with 83.3%.

Based on the study, MIPA attributed the lack of trust in the Moroccan government to the “lack of measures taken to resolve the country’s most pressing issues.”

Across Morocco, residents of rural areas showed less trust in the Moroccan government (22%), compared to urban areas, with 32% trusting their government.

According to the study, the difference between the two areas relates to the efficiency of the government’s measures in rural Morocco, including the improvement of infrastructure and the fight against marginalization.

MIPA released the study less than a year before Morocco’s 2021 elections. One of the respondents said that people have lost trust in the government, and that the upcoming elections will prove this.

The level of trust in political parties stood at 22%, affirmed the study, noting that 81% of the young respondents do not trust political parties.

The population of Moroccans that does not trust political parties cited corruption and election fraud as their main reasons.