The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 48,545 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, November 13.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,515 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 282,336.

Morocco also reported another 3,120 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 229,160. The national recovery rate is 81.2%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 61 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,631. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

Morocco counts 999 patients with severe symptoms, including 183 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 77 are under intubation, while 406 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 37.3%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,189 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,318,060 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,179 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 21 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 946 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded eight additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 589 new cases and seven more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 471 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 401 new cases and eight new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 235 new COVID-19 cases and four additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 170 additional cases and three more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 122 additional COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (167 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (96), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (19) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.