Finland Explores Investment Opportunities in Morocco’s Souss-Massa

The Souss-Massa region is already hosting several investment projects within its territory to help recover its economy.

Spread the love

Rabat – The southern Moroccan region of Souss-Massa is working on boosting its economy by attracting investors from Finland.

President of the Souss-Massa region Brahim-Hafidi held a meeting on Wednesday with Finland’s Ambassador to Morocco Pekka Hyvonen to discuss means to enhance cooperation in all fields.

With the participation of the honorary consul of Finland to Agadir and the director of the Regional Project Execution Agency, the meeting saw discussions about attracting Finnish investors to the region’s development projects.

The Finnish ambassador expressed particular interest in cooperation in the sectors of renewable energy, artificial intelligence, new technology, green economy, and education.

Hyvonen also held talks with the President of the Agadir Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, Karim Achengli, as well as the President of the Municipal Council of Agadir, Saleh El Malouki.

The region of Souss-Massa recently announced the approval of several projects in various fields to revive its economy, including in tourism, aquaculture, and infrastructure.

For aquaculture, the region is set to host 24 projects for shellfish and seaweed farming. It is currently implementing 11 initiatives over an area of 438 hectares.

The aquaculture projects fall within the National Agency for the Development of Aquaculture’s (ANDA) plan to boost the sector in the Souss-Massa region, and aim to improve the quality of life of fishermen who engage in aquaculture.

In addition, the Municipal Council of the City of Agadir, the region’s largest urban center, approved in mid-October the building of an aerial tramway system to link three major areas of the coastal city.

In September, Agadir’s tourism professionals held a meeting to establish a recovery plan for tourism in the region, a strategic sector severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Tourism professionals agreed on several actions including the reopening of beaches and the launch of new flights linking Morocco with some of the main European destinations.