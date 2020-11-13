COVID-19 : Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune’s Health Worsens

The 75-year-old politician has occupied the presidential post for almost a year.

Rabat – Following his hospitalization in Germany after testing positive for COVID-19, the health of Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune has significantly worsened, according to Moroccan news outlet Le360, citing exclusive sources.

Tebboune’s hospitalization for COVID-19 treatment began on October 27, following several days of isolation, according to his office. Four days after his office announced that he had self-isolated, the Algerian official flew abroad for treatment.

Initially, the presidential office had claimed that the president’s medical condition was of “no concern” and that he could pursue his duties in parallel with treatment.

Tebboune’s deteriorating health, however, twice required his transfer to different medical facilities. The first transfer was from the Ain Naadja military hospital in Algiers to Cologne in Germany. The second took him to Berlin.

Tebboune’s long absence from Algeria, in the context of the country’s November 1 constitutional referendum, also confirms the gravity of his condition.

Following the approval of 66% of the Algerians who showed up to vote, the new constitution is set to give birth to a “new Algeria,” according to the government. Only 23.7% of the country’s eligible citizens voted.

In addition to the new constitution, the 2019 Hirak (movement) protests also mark Algeria’s current political scene. The demonstrations expressed the grievances that the government pledged the new constitution would address.

The 75-year-old politician has occupied the presidential post for almost a year. His age puts him in the high-risk category for COVID-19, and the long period of his hospitalization could be an indicator of a tragic outcome.

If Tebboune passes away, he will leave Algeria in a critical situation due to the rising spread of COVID-19, continued political unrest, and his lack of a successor.

A shortage in equipment and staffing has forced some medical personnel in Algeria, with a total of 2,111 COVID-19-related deaths, to send COVID-19 patients home.