Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan Support Morocco’s Operation in Guerguerat

Spread the love

Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Jordan expressed on Saturday, November 14, their support for Morocco’s military intervention to secure the flow of passengers and goods at the Guerguerat crossing point, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

In a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia denounced “any acts that threaten traffic in this vital pathway between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.”

The Gulf country also called for “restraint and non-escalation.”

Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a similar statement in support of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces.

The Sultanate expressed its support for the measures that Morocco took to “preserve security and sovereignty in its land and secure the civil and commercial freedom of movement in the buffer zone of Guerguerat.”

Oman also reiterated its support for the UN’s efforts to reach a political solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

Meanwhile, Jordan condemned the “illegal incursion” of the Polisario Front in Guerguerat and reiterated its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

“Jordan affirms its support for the measures that King Mohammed VI ordered to restore safety and security in the buffer zone of Guerguerat,” the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Friday’s operation

On Friday morning, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces launched a “non-offensive operation” to establish a security cordon in the crossing point of Guerguerat after armed members of the separatist Polisario Front blocked traffic for several weeks.

A group of approximately 60 separatists, including an armed militia, have been setting camp in the Guerguerat buffer zone and blocking traffic since October 21.

The group burned their tents and fled the crossing point as soon as the Moroccan army began moving towards the area.

By Friday evening, the Moroccan army had completely secured the region and restored the flow of traffic through the Guerguerat crossing point without reporting any material or human casualties.

Read also: Morocco Concludes Successful Guerguerat Operation to Lift Blockade

Gulf countries’ support

The statements from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Jordan bring to six the number of Gulf countries that expressed their support for the Moroccan military operation.

Last night, soon after Morocco announced its army had completely secured the Moroccan-Mauritanian crossing point, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar expressed their support for the Moroccan military.

The three Gulf countries announced their solidarity with Morocco, welcoming its decision to put an end to Polisario’s hostile acts in Guerguerat.