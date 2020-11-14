Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,875 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 282,336.

Morocco also reported another 5,744 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 234,904. The national recovery rate is 81.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 66 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,697. The mortality rate decreased to 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 48,610 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 14.

Morocco counts 1,053 patients with severe symptoms, including 152 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 82 are under intubation, while 482 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 39.4%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,248 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,335,308 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,254 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 18 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 1,036 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded six additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 655 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities.

The Oriental region confirmed 501 new cases and eight more deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 443 new cases and eight new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 283 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 201 additional cases and six more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 117 additional COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (107 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (76), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (60) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.