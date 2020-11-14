Traffic Resumes in Guerguerat After Morocco’s Military Intervention

Seven Arab countries have so far expressed their support to Morocco’s operation in Guergarat.

Rabat – Calm has finally returned to the Guerguerat crossing point linking Morocco and Mauritania following the intervention of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) to lift a Polisario blockade.

After the three-week-long illegal occupation of the buffer zone by armed Polisario members, the Moroccan on Saturday put in place the final measures to reopen the borders and allow the resumption of civil and commercial traffic.

The intervention of the Moroccan army did not only expel Polisario members, but also established a “security cordon” at the border post in Guerguerat to secure the flow of people and goods between Morocco and Mauritania.

On Friday evening, Morocco’s FAR announced that they “completely secured” the border crossing.

In an interview with Morocco’s state media, the first cargo truck drivers who managed to cross the border on Saturday spoke emphatically of their delight at being able to smoothly cross Guerguerat for the first time in three weeks.

They noted that there had been no injuries or any acts of violence during the Moroccan military’s operation, adding their merchandise remained safe and untouched.

Following two months of Polisario’s provocations in Guerguerat, including traffic obstruction and anti-Morocco protests, Morocco decided to intervene to clear the area and preserve the free movements of goods and people.

In statements before and after the Guerguerat operation, the Moroccan government insisted that the country had no choice but to “assume its responsibilities” and put an end to Polisario’s “dangerous and unacceptable provocations.”.

Following Morocco’s successful intervention, the Mauritanian public and media expressed relief, warmly greeting Morocco’s lifting of Polisario’s blockade. Mauritania’s economy had been severely hit by the suspension of traffic at the Guerguerat crossing point.

Mauritanian newspaper Al Wiam commeded FAR’s intervention to end Polisario’s blockade.

The newspaper said Morocco’s operation was a “humanitarian” one, arguing it helped clear the way for much-needed commercial activities between Morocco and Mauritania.

Meanwhile, Moroccan netizens took to social media to express support for the Moroccan army, applauding their mobilization to end Polisario’s maneuvers in the region.