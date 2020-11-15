Morocco’s Press Union Urges Mobilization Against Polisario’s Fake News

The call comes amid the spread of fake news by the Polisario Front and Algeria, who have been fabricating lies in response to Morocco’s successful operation to restore peace in Guerguerat.

Rabat – Morocco’s Press Union called on Moroccan media to mobilize against the online war the country’s “enemies” have waged amid Polisario’s illegal provocations in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Since last week, Algeria and the Polisario Front have been sharing fake news to influence international media regarding the situation in Guerguerat, a border town in the buffer zone.

The Polisario Front and some Algerian media outlets, including Algeria’s official news agency, claimed that separatist militias responded to Morocco’s military intervention, causing a loss of Moroccan lives and equipment.

In response to the claims, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) said that it intervened in the region without “bellicose intent” to secure the flow of goods and people across the border in response to Polisario’s blockade.

After Morocco’s intervention, Polisario and Algeria shared fake news to accuse Morocco of violating the 1991 UN ceasefire.

However, Polisario has been violating the ceasefire for months with illegal protests in the UN-restricted area and taunting Morocco’s military personnel in the region.

Morocco’s Press Union called on all media in Morocco to “fully mobilize in these delicate circumstances to confront the media war waged by the enemies of our territorial integrity.”

The union also said that some pro-separatist media turned to “fabricating lies and promoting false news” due to Polisario’s successive setbacks after Morocco’s intervention.

“The union calls on all colleagues and all national media to mobilize to confront these miserable attempts with the responsibility and maturity,” the union said.

The statement shared with Morocco World News also called on the responsible authorities to contribute to ensuring the conditions and atmosphere for carrying out this “great national duty.”

In addition to its warnings against fake news, the union also applauded the country’s decision to respond to Polisario’s provocations in Guerguerat.

The press union expressed “great pride” in the “qualitative operation of the Royal Armed Forces” against Polisario’s maneuvers.

The statement also applauded the professionalism and responsibility of Morocco’s armed forces in its response to the Polisario Front’s blockade of commercial and civil traffic for more than three weeks.

“The National Union of the Moroccan press considers that what the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco did was done in the framework of respecting the laws, especially the ceasefire,” the union underlined.

Morocco’s Press Union also condemned Polisario’s violation of the agreement in the region, which could have led to “serious consequences.”