Morocco Confirms 4,966 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths in 24 Hours

Health authorities in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region reported 1,183 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday 4,966 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s cumulative case count to 293,177.

The health ministry also reported 82 deaths, pushing the country’s coronavirus-related death toll to 4,779. Morocco’s COVID-19 fatality rate is 1.63%.

Meanwhile, 3,690 patients recovered from COVID-19. Total recoveries in Morocco currently stand at 238,598 and the recovery rate is 81.4%.

Morocco counts 49,800 active cases of the virus, with 1,051 patients in critical condition. Patients requiring intubation stand at 89, while patients on non-invasive ventilation total 460.

In the past 24 hours, labs across the country delivered 17,845 negative COVID-19 tests. In total, more than 3.35 million people in Morocco have tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country on March 2.

Morocco’s regional COVID-19 case distribution

The Casablanca-Settat region again reported a concerning number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest in Morocco. With 1,492 new cases, Casablanca-Settat accounts for 30% of Morocco’s daily case count. The region also reported 24 deaths.

The vast majority of the region’s cases emerged in Casablanca (1,155). The city also accounted for all but one of the region’s COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID-19 cases are also increasing in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra. Health authorities in the region home to Morocco’s capital reported 1,183 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and nine deaths. The cases are largely concentrated in Kenitra (444), Sale (268), Skhirat-Temara (202), and Rabat (113).

Souss-Massa, home to the tourist hub of Agadir, reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths. Most of the cases, 304, were in Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 447 new infections, the majority in Tangier-Assilah (447), and nine deaths.

In Eastern Morocco, the Oriental region reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths.

Health authorities in Marrakech-Safi registered 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus as well as seven deaths. Most of the cases (135) appeared in the ochre city of Marrakech.

The Fez-Meknes region, once a hotspot for COVID-19, reported 160 new cases of the virus and four deaths. The city of Fez confirmed 29 cases and two deaths.

Draa-Tafilalet counted 156 new cases on Sunday along with three deaths; 90 of the cases appeared in Errachidia.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, in southern Morocco, again confirmed more than 100 new cases of COVID-19. The region reported 131 cases of the virus — of which 110 were in Laayoune — and one death.

The regions in Morocco that reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 are Guelmim-Oued Noun (97 cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (90 cases, four deaths), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (35 cases, no deaths).