Citizens’ Forces Party Condemns Polisario Provocations in Guerguerat

All of Morocco’s parties joined the patriotic support of and solidarity with their country against Polisario’s attacks.

Rabat – Morocco’s Citizens’ Forces party condemned the provocations and violations Polisario militias had carried out since October 21 in Guerguerat.

The party shared a statement against Polisario’s acts in the buffer zone, welcoming Morocco’s intervention on Friday that secured the flow of goods and people in the region.

Polisario staged illegal protests in the region starting October 21, causing a blockade at the vital border crossing of Guerguerat, linking Morocco and Mauritania.

The political party considers Morocco’s intervention in line with international law and reiterated its attachment to Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The party also welcomed the great achievements of Morocco’s diplomacy, including the opening of several consulates in Morocco’s southern provinces, in Laayoune and Dakhla.

A number of countries opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, reflecting their unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The UAE was the latest to open a consulate in Laayoune, doing so earlier this month.

Other countries, including Comoros, Central African Republic, and Sao Tome and Principe, among others, also opened consulates in southern Morocco.

The number of foreign consulates in the southern provinces reached 16 with the UAE’s November 4 consular opening.

The statement is part of an unwavering support from Moroccan political parties and citizens against Polisario’s maneuvers in the region.

Morocco’s government repeatedly condemned Polisario’s attacks in Guerguerat.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani warned the militias of the separatist Polisario Front that Morocco’s army is set to respond to any provocative actions.

“Our Royal Armed Forces will be on the lookout if you ever attempt to trespass the Moroccan borders,” El Othmani said.

He added that such maneuvers are the results of the “successive defeats of the separatist group.”

“Polisario went too far in their tyranny and exceeded all limits. It was necessary to intervene to deter them,” the head of government declared.

The head of government also recalled Morocco’s firm position regarding the Western Sahara conflict, saying the country wants a political solution and has no problem with dialogue and negotiations.

Morocco, however, “cannot accept provocations and attacks on its territories,” he warned.