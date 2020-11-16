The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,012 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 296,189.

Morocco also reported another 4,761 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 243,359. The national recovery rate is 82.2%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 71 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,850. The mortality rate stands at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 47,980 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16.

Morocco counts 1,048 patients with severe symptoms, including 83 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 94 are under intubation, while 467 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 38%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,320 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,368,473 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 875 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 13 fatalities.

The region of Casablanca-Settat, which typically tops the list of daily case counts across Morocco, confirmed 630 new cases. Casablanca-Settat also recorded 19 additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 366 new cases and eight more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 342 new COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 303 new cases and sevennew deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 174 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 153 additional COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 76 additional cases and four more fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

With zero new cases, the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths.

The regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (28 new cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (3) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.