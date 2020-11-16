Spread the love

The former principal official at the Wilaya (governorate) of Meknes, Abdelkrim Bouazzaoui, died on Saturday, November 14, at the age of 62.

The senior official was among the most respected men in the Ismaili capital for his dedication to serving his country and his high sense of patriotism.

He died due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) caused by severe renal failure.

Born on March 10, 1957, Bouazzaoui was a hard-working person from a young age. He finished first in his class during his final year of high school. He then enrolled in the Royal Institute for Territorial Administration (IRAT) in Kenitra, which was called the Royal School for the Training of Executives (EPCK) at the time.

Abdelkrim Bouazzaoui also studied at the prestigious Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez and at the Mohammed V University in Rabat before joining Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior as a civil servant.

Throughout the years, Bouazzaoui climbed the ranks of local governance in Meknes, until he became the principal official at the Wilaya of Meknes.

“He greatly loved and served our country. He was dedicated to that and was greatly interested in politics,” said his daughter Chaimaa, who was a journalist at Morocco World News in 2015.

Abdelkrim Bouazzaoui’s patriotism did not go unnoticed. On July 30, 2015, he received a first class order of national merit on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throne.

“We had a great relationship with my father [God bless his soul]. My father was my friend … He died but he is still strongly present in our hearts,” his daughter said.

“He was very appreciated in Meknes for his kindness and love. He loved knowledge and had hundreds of friends. We love him and will continue to love him forever.”

