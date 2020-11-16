Spread the love

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has expressed his country’s support for Morocco’s intervention in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border, to lift a blockade by the separatist Polisario Front.

The November 13 operation ended a three-week illegal blockade and restored civil and commercial traffic through the Guerguerat crossing point.

Sheikh Tamim expressed his support during a phone call with King Mohammed VI today, November 16, according to a press release from Morocco’s Royal Cabinet.

During their conversation, the Qatari emir welcomed King Mohammed VI’s decisions to restore the flow of traffic between Morocco and Mauritania. He also expressed Qatar’s support for Morocco’s measures to defend its sovereignty and protect its territories and citizens.

Meanwhile, King Mohammed VI welcomed Sheikh Tamim’s decision to organize elections for his country’s Consultative Assembly (Shura Council) next year. The council is one of Qatar’s most powerful institutions as it directly advises Qatari rulers. The elections are set to take place in October 2021.

King Mohammed VI considered the upcoming elections to be an important step for Qatar’s development and modernization process.

Qatar was among the first countries that voiced support for Morocco’s intervention in Guerguerat and condemned Polisario’s hostile act.

Only a few hours after Morocco established a security cordon in the region, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing the Gulf country’s “support for the step taken by the Kingdom of Morocco to put an end to the blockage caused by the obstruction of movement.”