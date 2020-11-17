Rachid Yazami, Private University of Fez to Open Center on Batteries

The Moroccan scientist is among the world-class inventors who marked their presence through awards, honorable certificates, and prizes.

Rabat – Renowned Moroccan scientist Rachid Yazami has announced his project to create a Center of Excellence on Batteries in collaboration with the Private University of Fez.

On Facebook, the scientist said that the project is underway and should be inaugurated in 2021.

Morocco World News contacted Rachid Yazami for further details on the project. The scientist shared a press release with MWN from the Private University of Fez, which said the institution is honored and satisfied with the collaboration.

The university said that the center will have several objectives, in particular, the training of engineers and doctoral students through research. The center will also develop expertise and conduct studies and tests on batteries for industrial partners.

The Center of Excellence on Batteries also seeks to “carry out cutting edge research in the field of intelligent batteries of the future, and to encourage academic and industrial collaborations on a national and international scale.”

The center will also organize events, meetings, seminars, and conferences on renewable energies.

The Private University of Fez announced that a research project on smart batteries for electromobility is being set up to integrate the “know-how of research from certain universities in the Fez-Meknes region into the battery management system.”

The statement from the Private University of Fez explained that Rachid Yazami held the position of Research Director at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in France, adding, “He has been a widely invited professor at several universities internationally.”

The university explained that it has been part of the global “dynamic committing to the path of modernity and excellence, both on the educational, cultural, scientific, technological and entrepreneurial levels.”

The university said that it opened up to collaborations with Rachid Yazami since his first visit.

“Rachid Yazami was appointed Associate Professor and President of the Scientific Council of the Private University of Fez,” the university’s statement continued, adding that the collaboration has led to discussions of a strategy to support the development of programs in the region and country.

“In this regard, and on the proposal of Prof. Yazami, the relevance of setting up a Center of Excellence on Batteries within the Private University of Fez has proven to be relevant.”

Rachid Yazami’s impressive portfolio

Rachid Yazami is among the international leaders in the field of batteries for his remarkable inventions that have earned him several prizes from various international organizations.

One of the latest awards was in February when the UAE awarded the Moroccan scientist the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence.

In 2014, King Mohammed VI honored Yazami with a decoration on Throne Day.

The world-renowned scientist recently spoke to Morocco World News about his latest invention that enables electric cars to charge and give drivers the incentive to switch from gasoline powered vehicles.

“There is no technology that enables the charging of lithium batteries to be charged fully within a single hour, you only can do that at the risk of the battery catching fire,” Yazami said.

Yazami, who encourages environmentally-friendly inventions, emphasized that electric vehicles’ means of power are over 75% cheaper than oil or gas.

The challenge for electric cars is that such vehicles do not allow travelers to make longer trips, except for Tesla’s “expensive 100 Kwh model.”

Yazami said charging electric cars takes hours.

“However, being able to charge these vehicles in the same time it takes to fuel a car, and have a quick rest, can change how we travel long-distance for decades to come,” he said.

Yazami emphasized that his new technology will allow a car to charge in roughly 15 minutes.