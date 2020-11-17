The two institutions are committed to boosting cooperation and encouraging investment between their countries and other African partners.

Spread the love

Rabat – Casablanca Finance City (CFC) announced the signing of a partnership with the Belgian Finance Center (BFC) to lay the foundations for sustainable cooperation to promote investment opportunities between Morocco, Belgium, and Africa.

The CFC said in a statement that the agreement seeks to provide a platform for exchange with a view to exchange best practices and knowledge in the areas of finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate governance.

The partnership also aims to enable both institutions to facilitate the sharing of information and expertise between the two entities to develop effective cooperation.

The cooperation strategy will include the hosting of joint financial education and training programs, research, and workshops, and also the exchange of business delegations from both institutions.

Casablanca Finance City CEO Said Ibrahmi is confident that the partnership will strengthen Morocco’s cooperation with Belgium, a long-standing partner of the North African country.

Ibrahimi added that the partnership will cover two key themes in the context of the post-COVID-19 recovery, including the financing of SMEs, and corporate governance.

“It is also a pledge of recognition of the excellence of the relationships that unite us,” he underlined.

Belgian Finance Center President Bruno Colmat expressed hope to promote Belgium’s cooperation with Morocco and Africa.

“Like CFC, BFC is a founding member of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers, which proves our willingness to develop mutual aid between countries,” Colmat said.

Colmant voiced his trust in the two financial centers to promote economic growth and international cooperation thanks to the “links they forge among themselves and their technological skills.”

CFC’s mission is to offer members an alternative proposition to promote the deployment of their activities in Africa.

“CFC is committed to promoting the African expertise of its members while stimulating synergies and business opportunities within its network,” the organization said.