Somalia Expresses Support for Morocco’s Operation in Guerguerat

Somalia’s government has expressed its support for Morocco’s recent measures in the buffer zone of Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

On November 13, Morocco launched an operation to lift a three-week blockade by the separatist Polisario Front and restore the flow of civil and commercial traffic through the Guerguerat crossing point.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Somalia stands alongside the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco in all the measures it undertakes to protect its security and sovereignty over its territories at the Guerguerat crossing point between Morocco and Mauritania,” said the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

تعرب حكومة جمهورية #الصومال الفيدرالية عن وقوفها إلى جانب #المملكة_المغربية الشقيقة في كافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها وسيادتها على أراضيها عند معبر #الكركرات العازل على الحدود بينها وبين #موريتانيا ، وتدعو إلى الحفاظ على أمن المواطنين وانسياب الحركة المرورية والتجارية. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇸🇴 (@MofaSomalia) November 17, 2020

Relations between Morocco and Somalia have significantly improved over the past five years, making the East African country one of the Kingdom’s important partners in the region.

In March 2019, the two countries signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU). The agreements relate to the establishment of a Morocco-Somalia High Joint Committee, regular consultations through bilateral meetings, and the training of diplomats.

Somalia is among Morocco’s numerous African supporters in the Western Sahara issue. The East African country regularly voices its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over the Sahara region.

Several other countries, from Africa and beyond, also expressed their support for Morocco’s recent operation in Guerguerat.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Bahrain were among the first countries to support Morocco and condemn the hostile act of the separatist Polisario Front, followed by Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Sao Tome and Principe, Gabon, Djibouti, Comoros, and the Central African Republic, among others, also declared their support for Morocco’s sovereign act.