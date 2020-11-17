Moroccan Jewish Community in Belgium Supports Guerguerat Action

The Moroccan Jewish Community in Mexico also expressed solidarity with and loyalty to their homeland in the face of Polisario’s provocations.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Jewish community in Belgium has expressed support for Morocco’s response to Polisario’s provocations in the Guerguerat buffer zone.

The community shared a statement to express attachment to their homeland and respect for its action to secure the Guerguerat crossing point.

Belgium’s Moroccan Jewish community expressed “total and unwavering support” for Morocco and King Mohammed VI’s leadership to guarantee safety and stability in the buffer zone.

Morocco’s government mobilized the royal army in Guerguerat after Polisario’s reluctance to leave the region.

Polisario’s supporters staged illegal protests in the region, causing a blockade of cross-border traffic for more than three weeks, from October 21 to November 13.

“Anxious to put an end to the blocking situation generated by the actions of the polisario and to restore free civil and commercial movement in the region, Morocco decided to act in a peaceful manner, respecting its functions, by virtue of its duties and in full compliance with international law,” the Jewish Community in Belgium said.

The community also made an appeal to the secretary-general of the UN and its Security Council, as well as the international community at large, to do “everything possible so that such situations do not happen again.”

The Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico expressed similar concerns regarding the situation in Guerguerat, sharing solidarity with Morocco’s response.

The community also reiterated loyalty to King Mohammed VI and his “eternal bond to the Moroccan nation.”

In addition to the Jewish communities, Moroccan political parties, the government, and the nation at large have expressed support for Morocco’s action in the region and denounced Polisario’s provocations.

On Monday, King Mohammed VI held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to reiterate Morocco’s firm position against Polisario’s provocative maneuvers.

The monarch said Morocco’s actions in Guerguerat are in line with the framework of its “most legitimate right.”

The King stressed that Morocco will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure order and guarantee a safe and fluid movement of people and goods in the buffer zone.

The monarch also reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to the ceasefire, which the Polisario Front breached.