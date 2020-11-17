The country today surpassed 300,000 total cases and its number of COVID-19-related deaths is approaching 5,000.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,415 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 301,604.

Morocco also reported another 4,235 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 247,594. The national recovery rate is 82.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 82 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,932. The mortality rate remains 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 49,078 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17.

Morocco counts 1,048 patients with severe symptoms, including 91 of today’s newly-identified carriers. Approximately 95 are under intubation, while 447 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 38%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,148 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,386,621 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,328 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 18 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 945 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 16 additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 541 new cases and 10 new deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 511 new cases and 13 more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 373 new COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 179 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 126 additional COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

The only Moroccan region to report zero new deaths today, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region reported 109 additional cases and three more fatalities.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 77 additional cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab confirmed 24 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death.