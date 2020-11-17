Morocco Arrests 27 Football Fans for Vandalism in Casablanca

The country has witnessed sporadic acts of hooliganism throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – Police in Casablanca arrested 27 individuals on Monday, including seven minors, for vandalism and breaching the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a press release that it arrested the suspects for involvement in damaging public and private property, non-compliance with the state of emergency, non-compliance with police orders, and illegal possession of bladed weapons that could threaten the security of people and property.

The arrest took place in the Bernoussi district in Casablanca after police received a phone call reporting violations by a group of people, allegedly supporters of football clubs.

The vandalism resulted in damage to 18 vehicles, including one that belongs to the Moroccan police, and the offenders injured a Casablanca police officer.

In searching the individuals, police seized three knives and a wrench.

Judicial police referred the suspects to the public prosecutor’s office for further investigation.

In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Casablanca-Settat region, Moroccan authorities decided to impose a lockdown on Casablanca starting September 7. The government extended it several times due to the rising number of new COVID-19 cases.

The last extension was that of October 19 for 14 more days.

Before the pandemic hit, in February, the cities of Rabat and Safi saw violent acts of vandalism following two football matches on February 14 and 15 respectively.

Videos on social media showed a group of fans attacking a bus full of passengers. The fans carried knives and tried to stop the vehicle.

Moroccan police announced the arrest of 13 suspected of participating in the hooliganism in Rabat, and 12 others in Safi.

