Zambia, Guinea-Bissau Support Morocco’s Action to Stabilize Guerguerat

Several countries in Africa and the Middle East have expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

Rabat – The governments of Zambia and Guinea-Bissau expressed support for Morocco’s action to end Polisario’s provocations in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the country supports the free flow of commercial and civil traffic, describing the Guerguerat crossing point as an “important corridor.”

The East African country also expressed deep concern regarding the situation in the buffer zone and reiterated support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Guinea-Bissau also joined the group of countries to support Morocco’s action, through a statement from its foreign ministry.

The West African country also said that it is monitoring the situation in Guerguerat with great concern, appreciating Morocco’s peaceful stabilization action.

The ministry emphasized that Guinea-Bissau remains available to support all international efforts under the aegis of the UN to find a mutually acceptable, lasting solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

Zambia, Somalia, and Guinea-Bissau today joined a growing list of states that expressed unwavering support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

Like Zambia and Guinea-Bissau, the Somali government expressed solidarity with Morocco and support for all of its actions to protect its security and sovereignty over its territories.

Somalia described the region as a vital passage for trade flows between Morocco and the rest of the continent.

Morocco’s government deployed its military in Guerguerat on the night of November 12 after Polisario repeatedly refused to leave Guerguerat.

The Polisario Front’s supporters launched illegal protests in the region and blocked commercial and civil traffic for several weeks.

Morocco’s government condemned the situation, with King Mohammed VI reassuring that his country will continue to secure the stability of the region.