The total number of COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Morocco has now surpassed 5,000.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,391 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 306,995.

Morocco also reported another 5,757 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 253,351. The national recovery rate is 82.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 81 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,013. The mortality rate remains 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 48,631 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18.

Morocco counts 1,040 patients with severe symptoms, including 170 of today’s newly-identified carriers. Approximately 90 are under intubation, while 418 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 38%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,428 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,404,049 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,706 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 19 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 948 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 13 additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 486 new cases and nine new deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 462 new cases and five more deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 356 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 133 additional cases and five more fatalities.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 129 additional COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (155 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (29) did not report any additional COVID-19-related fatalities today.