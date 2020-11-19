Morocco Allocates $155 Million to Build New Hospitals in Fez-Meknes

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health and the Regional Council of Fez-Meknes have signed 11 agreements to upgrade medical infrastructure in the region and build new hospitals.

The agreements relate to projects with an overall budget of MAD 1.42 billion ($155.62 million).

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb co-chaired the signing ceremony with the president of the Fez-Meknes Regional Council, Mohand Laenser, and the Governor of Fez, Essaid Zniber.

The ceremony took place in Fez on Wednesday, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of Morocco’s Independence Day.

Construction and rehabilitation of hospitals

Four agreements fall within Fez-Meknes’ 2020-2022 regional health infrastructure program. They relate to the construction of a provincial hospital in Moulay Yacoub, for a budget of MAD 240 million ($26.3 million) and with a capacity of 120 beds.

The agreements also concern three local hospitals in Boulemane (MAD 110 million or $12.05 million), Taza (MAD 100 million or $10.96 million), and El Hajeb (MAD 50 million or $5.48 million). The local hospitals will have a capacity of 45 beds each.

Meanwhile, six agreements provide for the construction of hospitals through a partnership between the regional council and the health ministry. Four new hospitals will be built in Sefrou, Taounate, Meknes, and Fez, with a budget of MAD 200 million each ($21.92 million). Each of the hospitals will have 120 beds for patients.

The partnerships concern the rehabilitation of medical infrastructures in Ifrane, with a budget of MAD 50 million ($5.48 million), and the extension of the Ibn Al Hassan psychiatric hospital in Fez for MAD 30 million ($3.29 million).

The final agreement concerns the equipment of hospitals in the Fez-Meknes region with intensive care beds in order to improve their ability to host critical COVID-19 cases. The agreement allocates an investment budget of MAD 40 million ($4.38 million).