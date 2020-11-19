US Assistant Secretary of State Marie Royce to Visit Morocco

During her visit to Morocco, the US official will visit Rabat and Tangier.

Rabat – Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Marie Royce will visit Morocco as part of an official trip to several destinations, including Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Academic Programs Caroline Casagrande will join Royce on her official trip from November 16-28.

The US Embassy in Kazakhstan said on Monday that during her visit to Morocco, Royce will travel to Rabat and Tangier, where she will meet with senior members from Morocco’s government.

During the meetings, the US official is set to discuss bilateral cooperation on education and culture.

“In the lead up to the celebration of its 200th anniversary, she will visit the American Legation [in Tangier], the oldest US diplomatic property in the world and the only US National Landmark outside American territory. Additionally, she will meet with ECA exchange program participants and alumni, and partner organizations,” the US Embassy in Kazakhstan said in its statement.

The US embassy in Morocco, meanwhile, stressed that it continues to assist youth from Morocco to engage in first-hand cultural exchange with their American peers through several programs, including ECA.

“These educational and leadership-focused exchange programs range from short visit programs not exceeding one week to long-term postgraduate degrees,” the embassy said.

The US and Morocco share strong diplomatic relations in numerous fields, including education.

In September, Morocco’s Ministry of Education launched the Higher Education Partnership Program with USAID, a US government development agency.

The program seeks to improve the quality of teaching and learning in primary schools in Morocco.

The program will also support Moroccan universities to boost their human resources with the aim of introducing a Bachelor’s degree in education.