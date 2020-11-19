Tangier: French Consul General Denis Francois Found Dead at Residence

Spread the love

The recently-appointed consul general of France in Tangier, Denis Francois, was found dead on Thursday morning in his residence.

Moroccan news outlet Le360, citing informed sources, reported that Francois committed suicide. However, a police investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of death. Other local outlets reported that the police investigation has not found any evidence of suicide.

According to Le360’s report, the 55-year-old diplomat had several “personal issues” and applied for an exemption from his duties to the French Ambassador to Morocco, Helene Le Gal, only a few weeks after his appointment as consul general in Tangier.

French authorities launched an urgent investigation into the incident, in collaboration with Moroccan security services. However, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to publicly comment on what happened.

France appointed Denis Francois to lead the French consulate in Tangier on September 15. He replaced Thierry Vallat who served in Morocco for three years.

In his welcoming speech, Francois expressed his enthusiasm to begin his new mission in Morocco.

“I plan on contributing with conviction to the dynamic of the French-Moroccan friendship, a strong and deep relationship that favors exchange in all sectors,” the French diplomat said.

“I am happy to join a very professional and devoted team, with whom I will be fully invested to serve the French community,” he added.

Prior to his appointment in Tangier, Denis Francois served as deputy consul general in Montreal, Canada, between 2004 and 2008. He also held several senior positions within the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but his appointment in Morocco was only his second nomination to a diplomatic mission abroad.