Belgian-Moroccan Ines Lamallem Wins Laure Nobels Prize for 'Santana'

Ines’ mother introduced her to reading at a young age and always supported her daughter’s goal of writing a book.

Meknes – Belgian-Moroccan writer Ines Lamallem received on Thursday the Brabant Wallon Young Audience Prize from the Laure Nobels Foundation for her first novel, “Santana.”

“I am extremely happy for this award because it is a realization of a childhood dream,” Ines said, adding that she did not expect her dream was “going to happen to [her] very soon.”

Ines Lamallem’s love for literature and writing prompted her to become a writer. In the future, she aims to become a French language teacher.

The 17-year-old said that writing the novel helped her overcome stress and easily engage in interviews.

In her novel “Santana,” Ines Lamallem subtly addresses the question of the physical and moral aspects of violence among adolescents.

The story follows young teenager Emma, whose life turns upside down when she crosses paths with Michael Santana at school. The story is not about love, rather about an abusive relationship.

The Laure Nobels Foundation is a private foundation in Belgium that aims to finance and support the publication and promotion of literary works in French, written by young authors aged 15 to 24.

Isabelle and Claude Nobels decided to set aside part of their estate to create a foundation in their daughter’s name. On May 9, 2012, Laure Nobels tragically passed away at the age of 16.

She was a student and a young writer who started writing at the age of 14. She completed one novel and three short stories before passing.

The foundation’s goal is to stimulate writing among young people, to make their works known to the general public, and to perpetuate their daughter’s legacy through an initiative that values the creative potential of young people.