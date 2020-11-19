Senegal, Benin, Chad Welcome Morocco’s Action to Stabilize Guerguerat

Morocco continues to secure growing support for its action against Polisario’s maneuvers in the buffer zone of El Guerguerat.

Rabat – Polisario is facing setbacks as support grows for Morocco’s action last week to secure the stability in Guerguerat, an area near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Chad, Benin, and Senegal have all joined the growing support that countries have expressed for Morocco in its operation against Polisario’s maneuvers and illegal acts in the buffer zone in Western Sahara.

Today, President of Senegal Macky Sall welcomed the “sense of measure and restraint” Morocco showed in the face of Polisario’s provocations in Guerguerat.

In an address to King Mohammed VI, Macky Sall reiterated Senegal’s support for Morocco in the defense of its legitimate rights.

“I would like to salute the sense of measure and restraint from the Kingdom of Morocco, with a view to maintaining the stability of the area, in accordance with the military agreements establishing the ceasefire under the aegis of the United Nations,” Macky Sall told King Mohammed VI in his letter.

Benin echoed the same sentiment through a statement from its foreign ministry, welcoming Morocco’s restraint and the rapid control of the situation in Guerguerat.

On Tuesday, the Benin government said that it continues to follow the situation in the buffer zone with “much attention,” condemning Polisario actions that violate public order and peace.

Benin also expressed support for the UN-led political process to find a mutually acceptable solution on the basis of the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Chad, for its part, also condemned Polisario’s actions in Guerguerat.

“Faced with this situation, the ministry condemns these actions which are likely to transgress the Resolutions of the Security Council, in particular the 2414 and 2440, and to call into question the advances obtained under the mediation of the United Nations,” Chad’s foreign ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

The ministry also expressed support for Morocco’s commitment to the ceasefire as part of a path to realize peace in the region, urging the UN secretary general to redouble his efforts in favor of a peaceful settlement of the crisis.

Morocco mobilized its military in Guerguerat last week on Thursday night. The action was without “bellicose intention,” Morocco’s army reported.

The Polisario Front, however, deemed the situation as war and breached the ceasefire to open fire against Morocco’s military.

During a phone call with UN-Secretary General Antonio Guterres, King Mohammed VI said that Morocco will remain committed to the political process to end the conflict. However, Morocco is determined to secure the region against Polisario’s maneuvers seeking to undermine stability.

The monarch also emphasized that the country is acting within its responsibilities and international law in defense of its territory.