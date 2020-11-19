Morocco Team Wins Two Huawei 2020 ICT Competition Prizes

Spread the love

Meknes – Team Morocco won prizes last week in the finals of the Huawei 2019-2020 ICT Competition. This is the first time that Morocco has participated in the competition.

One group of teammates won First Prize in the “Cloud” category, while the other claimed Second Prize in the “Network” track.

The global event first launched in 2015. It attracts talents from across the world and aims to support emerging initiatives in the ICT industry and the education sector.

Huawei announced Morocco’s participants as North Africa regional finals winners on October 23, before they advanced to the final stage of the global competition They then stood out in the 5th Huawei ICT Competition finals, organized online from November 6-14, claiming the prestigious awards.

The group that earned First Prize in the Cloud category includes Yassin Terraf, Farah Oubelkas, and Adnane Driouche from the National School of Applied Sciences (ENSA) in Berrechid and Hassan I University in Settat. The three winners had already ranked first during the regional qualifying session in October.

As for the Network track, Latif Karambiri, Ayoub Demami, and Ayoub El Aimari from ENSA Tetouan and Abdelmalek Essaidi University managed to claim Second Prize.

During the global finals, Team Morocco competed with 109 other teams from 38 other countries across the world. Overall, the competition attracted upwards of 150,000 students from over 82 countries.

The 2019-2020 competition came under the theme “Connection, Glory, and Future.”

With its ICT Academy, Huawei mobilizes its efforts in favor of innovation, the consolidation of training, and the encouragement of excellence. Huawei Morocco is currently in partnership with 21 universities and other higher education institutions as part of Huawei ICT Academy.

Huawei launched an ICT program on January 16 at Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University (USMBA) in Fez.