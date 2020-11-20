Morocco, Germany to Jointly Address GHG Emissions in Transport Sector

Spread the love

Morocco and Germany are set to work together to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transport sector through a new agreement.

The Moroccan Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water and the local office of Germany’s International Cooperation Agency, GIZ Morocco, signed on Friday, November 20, a contract to execute the “TraCs” project.

The Advancing Transport Climate Strategies project, labeled TraCs, is an initiative by Germany’s Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety (BMU). It concerns three countries: Morocco, Kenya, and Vietnam.

The TraCs project seeks to help partner countries reduce transport sector emissions. It also aims to support decision-makers in implementing their climate actions plans in the transport sector.

Khalid Cherkaoui, the secretary-general of Morocco’s transport ministry, highlighted the importance of the partnership with Germany. He explained that Morocco’s transport sector is currently 99% dependent on fossil fuels.

The transport sector accounts for 38% of Morocco’s total energy consumption, more than any other sector. It is also the second-largest CO2-emitting sector in Morocco, causing 31% of the country’s carbon dioxide emissions.

“We are all aware of the important role that the transport sector must now play in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) … and honoring Morocco’s commitments to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement,” Cherkaoui said.

According to the recently-signed agreement, GIZ Morocco will provide the North African country with the necessary technical assistance to develop and implement a roadmap for sustainable mobility.

The TraCs Morocco project, worth €600,000, will run until the end of 2021. It focuses on four main axes: Improving data collection methods in the transport sector, implementing best practices in recording and forecasting emissions, developing and implementing effective climate policy measures in transport, and sharing knowledge in order to encourage the development of local expertise.

GIZ Morocco’s Country Director, Lorenz Petersen, said today’s signing is of “great” importance and highlighted areas where the agency is partnering with Morocco on SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

“We are working with Morocco on matters relating to mobility, city planning, and infrastructure,” he said.

Petersen highlighted that cooperation on climate-related issues is only one facet of the partnerships linking Morocco and Germany at all levels.