The Ministry of Health counts 48,866 COVID-19 active cases.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,706 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 316,260.

Morocco also reported another 4,220 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 262,212. The national recovery rate is 82.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 92 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,182. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths that Morocco has confirmed in any single day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 48,866 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, November 20.

Morocco counts 1,047 patients with severe symptoms, including 67 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 102 are under intubation, while 387 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 38%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,484 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,437,464 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,738 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 33 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 876 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded eight additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 432 new COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 418 new cases and 13 new deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 371 new cases and 12 more deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 329 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 125 new cases and seven more deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 68 additional COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (74 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (39) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.

Read also: WHO Warns of Deadly COVID-19 Second Wave in Middle East