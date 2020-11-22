Haiti Welcomes Morocco’s Action in Guerguerat to Ensure Free Movement

A lengthy list of countries expressed support for Morocco’s peaceful operation, condemning Polisario’s defiance of the UN.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Republic of Haiti announced support for Morocco’s peaceful action to ensure the safety of truck drivers and civilians in Guerguerat, an essential crossing of the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Haiti also expressed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and for the UN-led process to find a political solution to the conflict over Western Sahara.

The situation in Guerguerat attracted the attention of the international community, prompting concerns over Polisario’s provocative moves in the buffer zone.

Since October 21, Polisario carried out a blockade of the Guerguerat border crossing, sending children, women, and men to the region.

The serious blockade in Guerguerat trapped truck drivers and impacted the Mauritanian economy and the UN failed to resolve the situation.

In response, Morocco’s government sent troops to the region, who secured the crossing by establishing a security cordon.

The operation has received applause from a growing list of countries, who welcomed Morocco’s initiative to secure the flow of goods and civilians in the region.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, Qatar, Jordan, and Bahrain have all expressed support for Morocco’s action.

Many African countries also expressed support for Morocco’s action, including Djibouti, Comoros, the Central African Republic, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Somalia, Guinea-Bissau, Zambia, Benin, Chad, Senegal, Mali, The Gambia, Gabon, Liberia, and Sao Tome and Principe.

Read Also: Guerguerat: Colombia, Paraguay, Guatemala Support Morocco

In the Americas, Colombia, Paraguay, and Guatemala all recently joined the growing list, condemning Polisario’s destabilizing maneuvers in the region.

Morocco’s government condemned the provocations Polisario carried out in the buffer zone.

The Polisario Front’s moves followed remarkable achievements from Morocco. A group of 16 countries opened consulates in Dakhla and Laayoune in southern Morocco, causing frustration among Polisario and its key supporter Algeria.

Since then, Polisario has been threatening war with Morocco.

Morocco’s government considers Polisario’s maneuvers as actions that disqualify the separatist group from participating in roundtable discussions for the Western Sahara conflict.